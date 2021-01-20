Marking inauguration: Young BLM activist says Biden has chance to help heal the country

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

Many of Joe Biden’s words resonated with Dominique Liu-Sang, who watched his inauguration while at work Wednesday morning.

Acknowledging the challenges of climate change. The call for unity.

“I don’t like the division in politics,” said the 21-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and activist, who helped lead Black Lives Matter protests this summer and has announced plans to run for the Lincoln City Council.

She didn’t support either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris during the election, but considered Biden the “lesser of two evils” and was heartened that many of the activists she respects support him.

The Washington, D.C., native didn’t like Harris’ record as a prosecutor, but seeing a Black, Asian American woman being sworn in as vice president “almost made me tear up,” she said.

“It’s nice knowing that young people have an example and a role model to look up to."