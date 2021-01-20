Marking inauguration: Reflections on two ceremonies and President Joe Biden

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

On Jan. 20, 1977, I stood shivering on the steps of the Capitol to witness the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as the 39th president of the United States.

Shortly thereafter, I spoke for the first time with Sen. Joe Biden, delivering him a message about an upcoming vote.

On Wednesday, I thought of standing next to actor Fess Parker at Carter’s inauguration, the last on the east side of the Capitol, as I watched, from my couch, Biden become the 46th president.

And I remembered how much I liked Biden, who after a few more encounters remembered me by name and would take a few minutes to chat with a 21-year-old kid from Nebraska.

That decent, caring man, whom I’ve followed for four decades, rose to his inaugural moment with grace, soul, heart and patriotism, addressing far greater strife than Carter faced 44 years ago.

The ceremony itself was far different, with no giant crowd, but that it was held at the building that I revere, and was honored to work in, was a healing restatement of the American enterprise after the Capitol’s desecration by the insurrectionist mob two weeks ago.