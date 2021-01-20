Marking inauguration: Joe Biden on the front stoop with a Lincoln woman … and in the Oval Office

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

On the summer day in 2007, when Joe Biden showed up on her family’s farm in eastern Iowa, Carla McCullough didn’t know much about him.

She knew he was running for president and that a campaign volunteer had called looking for a place to film a commercial. McCullough, visiting home for a week with her 1-year-old daughter, had picked up the landline and said, “Sure.”

She was there when the crew arrived early the next morning. And when Biden’s sister showed up, and when Biden himself arrived late in the afternoon.

“He was just a genuinely nice guy,” said McCullough, a watershed science extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Super unpretentious.”

She posed for a picture with him on the front steps — an exciting opportunity to be part of history.

Her Irish-Catholic Democrat parents backed Biden early on.

“The caucus was the following January, and they never missed a chance to see him.”