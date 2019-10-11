A record 650 teams, including more than 5,000 runners, will compete in the annual Market to Market Relay on Saturday.
The 76-mile race starts in Omaha's Aksarben Village and finishes near Pinnacle Bank Arena. Runners, split into teams of six to eight members, will begin in 15 different waves, with the first wave starting at 5 a.m.
“It's amazing that Market to Market Relay is a running experience that's become a tradition for many runners throughout the Midwest,” race director Ben Cohoon said in a news release. The event is considered the largest day-long, relay race in the nation.
The route follows trails, paved streets and gravel roads, with the first finishers expected to reach the Haymarket at about 3 p.m.
A post-race celebration with food, drinks and music, along with awards and team results, is planned for Saturday evening near the arena.