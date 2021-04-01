March was one of the warmest, wettest on record in Lincoln

Temperatures in Lincoln continued on a roller-coaster ride last month.

After the fifth-coldest February on record, a month in which the average temperature was nearly 14 degrees below normal, March rebounded in a big way.

The average temperature last month was 46.6 degrees, or 6.5 degrees above normal, making it the seventh warmest March ever.

It also was among the wettest.

The 5.23 inches of rain recorded was the third-most ever for the month, marking the first time in more than 130 years of record-keeping that March ranked in the top 10 for both precipitation and warmth in Lincoln.

The month also was notable for its lack of snow. The National Weather Service reported that it was only the second time since 1948 that Lincoln did not record at least a trace of snow in the month.

That lack of snow was even more notable because Lincoln recorded its most-ever snow from November-February, according to the weather service, with more than 46 inches.

Lincoln has seen 49.4 inches total this winter, the sixth-most ever recorded, and it seems unlikely it will go any higher.