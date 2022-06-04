March for Our Lives Nebraska rally calls for gun reform

Nebraskans gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday for a March for Our Lives rally in response to the Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

March for Our Lives is a youth-led movement dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education and direct action to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence.

Students, teachers, counselors and family members shared the same concern — the lack of gun reform in the country. The nation has seen 237 mass shootings this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Several attendees spoke to the crowd about their fear of sending a goodbye text to a parent or receiving one from their children.

One speaker at the rally voiced her excitement for graduation, acknowledging it could potentially not happen.

"The harsh reality students are faced with, is that walking across that stage and receiving a diploma is no longer guaranteed due to the rising gun violence."

One woman urged youth to reach out to the older people in their lives and share their concerns.

She advised them to approach others in coffee shops or other public spaces and share their stories. Their stories of the drills and tactics they learn in schools in case of an active shooter.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln took part in the rally, advising Nebraskans to vote for government officials with plans on gun reform.

"You have to go up to the candidates that are coming to your door and going to parades and get an answer on where they're going to stand on red flag laws, background checks and assault weapon bans," Morfeld said.

