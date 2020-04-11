Marathons and pledge-runs: how Lincoln fundraisers are going virtual

Imagine running a marathon -- in your living room.
Chances are, the thought hasn't crossed your mind. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a fixture in our daily lives, many people are finding creative solutions to maintain some normalcy.
Like hosting a marathon, virtually.
The Lincoln Marathon, organized by the Lincoln Track Club for the last 42 years, has never been canceled -- until this year. One year, the runners were delayed because of snow, and then it was business as usual.
If you would have asked Jen Snyder, media relations volunteer for the Lincoln Track Club, a month ago, she would have said there was no chance of a cancellation to event, which had been scheduled for May 3.
"We basically start planning for the next year the day after every marathon," she said. "People train really hard for this, and we didn't want that to go to waste."
But with a global pandemic striking just two months before the event, volunteers scrambled to a Plan B.
Plan B, in this case, is allowing runners to log their 13.1 or 26.2 miles whenever and where ever they can, including on the treadmill, which could be in the middle of the living room.
It's strictly the honor code. Runners are asked to record their times and miles using any exercise tracker they wish. They then can input the data online to receive their T-shirts and medals through the mail.
It's a way for runners, some of whom have been training for months, to have something to show for their preparation, but it in no way replicates the marathon, which annually draws more than 10,000 participants and attracted thousands who lined the streets of Lincoln to cheer on the runners.
"We couldn't justify not using the supplies we had for the run, so we made the decision to do it anyway," Snyder said.
The Run For Hope is following a similar path. The race, originally scheduled for April 25 at Pioneers Park, will still attempt to raise money for the Hope Venture. After paying the reduced fee to enter, runners will be added to a private Facebook group, where they will input their statistics and raise money.
"We offered full refunds when we were figuring things out," said Cynci Petersen, founder of the organization. "A lot of people didn't want them back. That was really encouraging to see."
The run, which is being called the "social distancing edition," will raise money toward providing schooling to disadvantaged children in India. With each entry fee, two backpacks are donated to the cause, with more donated after each mile that is run.
"We believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person," Petersen said. "We want to be able to offer something."
According to Becca Cameron, developmental specialist at the Mid-America chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, events like this are less about the miles and more about the gathering.
"Those living with MS need us now more than ever, and this is all still just as important," she said.
The Walk MS: Lincoln 2020, scheduled for May 9, has never been pledge-driven, but Cameron said people are promoting the cause on Facebook and gathering donations for the walk.
As Cameron and other personnel worked to keep the event going, she said it was interesting to see how it played out.
"This gives us an opportunity to be creative," she said. "This has really given me a perspective on the home-bound population."
What looks like a pandemic-driven down actually has a bright side, Snyder said.
"We know it's disappointing, but the weather is getting nicer and we can finally get outside," she said. "Who knows? Maybe we'll start offering a virtual option every year."
