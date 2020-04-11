Marathons and pledge-runs: how Lincoln fundraisers are going virtual

It's a way for runners, some of whom have been training for months, to have something to show for their preparation, but it in no way replicates the marathon, which annually draws more than 10,000 participants and attracted thousands who lined the streets of Lincoln to cheer on the runners.

"We couldn't justify not using the supplies we had for the run, so we made the decision to do it anyway," Snyder said.

The Run For Hope is following a similar path. The race, originally scheduled for April 25 at Pioneers Park, will still attempt to raise money for the Hope Venture. After paying the reduced fee to enter, runners will be added to a private Facebook group, where they will input their statistics and raise money.

"We offered full refunds when we were figuring things out," said Cynci Petersen, founder of the organization. "A lot of people didn't want them back. That was really encouraging to see."

The run, which is being called the "social distancing edition," will raise money toward providing schooling to disadvantaged children in India. With each entry fee, two backpacks are donated to the cause, with more donated after each mile that is run.

"We believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person," Petersen said. "We want to be able to offer something."