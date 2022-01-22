Man who designed new city flag calls it his love letter to Lincoln

For Mejia, a design contest that was meant to serve as a rebrand for the current flag was right up his alley.

His favorite type of work is taking a current brand and modifying a logo and all the brand identity elements.

Mejia acknowledges that it’s difficult to create a design that will please everyone, but he believes his design represents Lincoln and what the city means to him.

He refers it as his love letter to Lincoln.

The teal green, navy blue and gold flag includes intersecting lines intended to capture the interconnection of technology, agriculture and commerce that have drawn people to Lincoln, according to Mejia. The beacon in the center symbolizes hope and optimism, as well as Lincoln’s reputation as a safe harbor for those seeking to make the community their home.

Other recognizable imagery in the design include a sunset, one of Mejia's favorite parts about Nebraska, along with the state Capitol and an aerial view of the traditional center of town (the star located at 13th and O streets).