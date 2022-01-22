Man who designed new city flag calls it his love letter to Lincoln

As a longtime graphic designer, Ed Mejia doesn’t spend a lot of time participating in design contests these days.
Mejia has been an art director at Nelnet for nearly six years, spending time with designers and copywriters, developing ideas and setting the art direction for projects.
His work keeps him plenty busy, making it difficult to find time to participate in contests. But for a contest that had a greater reward than just a prize, he made time.
Mejia's design for a new Lincoln flag was recently selected from more than 190 submissions as the winner of ReFlag Lincoln, a contest organized by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals.
But his winning design, titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," almost never made it. Mejia missed the first deadline for the contest, but when it was extended, he went to work.
“People should know this when working with creative people; we’re always running late,” Mejia said.
He spent about 10 hours writing down words he felt described Lincoln and sketching out symbols that could represent what he felt.
Once he knew what he wanted to work with, it took Mejia five to six hours to design it on his computer.
For Mejia, a design contest that was meant to serve as a rebrand for the current flag was right up his alley.
His favorite type of work is taking a current brand and modifying a logo and all the brand identity elements.
Mejia acknowledges that it’s difficult to create a design that will please everyone, but he believes his design represents Lincoln and what the city means to him.
He refers it as his love letter to Lincoln.
The teal green, navy blue and gold flag includes intersecting lines intended to capture the interconnection of technology, agriculture and commerce that have drawn people to Lincoln, according to Mejia. The beacon in the center symbolizes hope and optimism, as well as Lincoln’s reputation as a safe harbor for those seeking to make the community their home.
Other recognizable imagery in the design include a sunset, one of Mejia's favorite parts about Nebraska, along with the state Capitol and an aerial view of the traditional center of town (the star located at 13th and O streets).
The teal green is a nod to Lincoln’s verdant tapestry of parks, trails, trees and green spaces — and the home of the Arbor Day Foundation. The navy blue represents the groundwater aquifer, an abundant and valuable natural resource significant to the region. The gold represents a bright future and a place where all are warmly welcomed.
“A flag is like a mission statement, it represents ideals, the best versions of what we could be. It's aspirational," he said. "It's not always exact or a perfect description of who we are, it's what we strive to be. And so that was the approach with the flag.”
Mejia was pleasantly surprised when he learned he had won the contest.
Not because he didn’t believe he had done a great job, but because the flag resonated with a lot of people and they saw the intention behind the design.
The City Council will hold a hearing Monday on a resolution approving the new flag design.
If the council chooses to adopt his design, Mejia said it might mean more to him than anything he’s ever worked on, because it's something that could outlive him and would be meaningful for his family as well. He is not related to the writer.
Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com