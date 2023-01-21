 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot in the chest in south Lincoln neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting, 1.21

Police responded to a shooting in an alley near 1815 Euclid Ave. on Saturday where a man in his mid-20s was shot in the chest. 

A man in his mid-20s was shot in the chest in a south Lincoln neighborhood Saturday morning, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Police were called to an alley near 1815 Euclid Ave. at about 10:18 a.m. Saturday where the man was reportedly shot while attempting to break into a nearby house, according to emergency scanner traffic. 

Neighbors had reported hearing a single gunshot before police arrived.

Police performed CPR on the gunshot victim until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him by ambulance to Bryan West  two blocks south of the scene, according to scanner traffic. His condition remains unclear.

Shooting, 1.21

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting in an alley near 1815 Euclid Ave on Saturday where a man in his mid-20s was shot in the chest. 

Responding authorities pepper sprayed and arrested a second man who was with the gunshot victim, according to police.

Lt. Justin Armstrong with LPD confirmed one victim and that everyone involved had been accounted for. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with JouralStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

