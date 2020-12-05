 Skip to main content
Man rescued from top of 65-foot Lincoln water tank
Man rescued from top of 65-foot Lincoln water tank

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was rescued from the top of a 65-foot water tank near 84th and South streets.

The man was working on the water tank at about 11 a.m. when he injured his back and was unable to get back down on his own, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton.

LFR, which was on the scene for almost two hours, lowered the man using a fire truck ladder, basket and ropes. He then was transported to the hospital.

Watton said groups are hired to check the conditions of water tanks every five years, and the worker was one of five people inspecting the water tank Saturday. He was injured while pulling a rope.

