Man rescued from ice shelf on Holmes Lake
editor's pick

Man rescued from ice shelf on Holmes Lake

A man was hospitalized Sunday after firefighters rescued him from an ice shelf on Holmes Lake, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

LFR responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. of a man who had fallen into the lake while fishing, according to spokeswoman Nancy Crist. Firefighters arrived to find the man about 30 yards from the shore hanging from an ice shelf.

A firefighter with a rescue board and attached to a line went out to the ice shelf. The firefighter secured himself to the man with the line and the two were pulled to the shore.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

