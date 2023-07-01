Randall Dasher, 56, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, according to a release from the State Department of Corrections, but he was reportedly receiving treatment for a medical condition.

Dasher had been serving a roughly 14-to-30 year sentence for multiple charges relating to theft, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and escape from Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster counties since May 11, 2009.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is done in all in-custody deaths.

