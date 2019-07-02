The executive director of the Malone Community Center has resigned.
Kimberly Goins announced her departure to the center's board of directors last week, according to board member Martha Florence. Goins cited business interests she wanted to pursue and her daughter leaving to attend college on the East Coast as her main reasons for leaving, Florence said.
"She has a lot she wants to do and it's hard to do all that with the Malone Center being a constant 24-hour commitment," Florence said.
Current Director of Operations John Goodwin will serve as the center's interim executive director.
"He’s the person that knows the system and the building the best next to Kimberly, so (he) was the logical choice," Florence said.
Goins served as executive director for 18 months. Florence said the center is in a better position after her tenure and will continue strong because of her contributions.
Goins secured funding for a 401(k) and a Nebraska Educational Savings Plan Trust for the youth the center serves. She also oversaw revitalization projects to the center's building as well as program expansions, staff changes and and community partnerships.
"She’s really improved our status with our funders and granters," Florence said. "She’s done amazing work here."
The board is partnering with Zelle Human Resource Solutions as it began its search for candidates to fill the position.