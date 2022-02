The Malone Center is hosting a Celebration of Black History that will feature Black artists, highlight community leaders and showcase historical exhibits at its U Street community center Sunday.

The event will run from 2-4 p.m. and includes a Black business expo.

The center will also honor its founder with the presentation of the first annual Millard T. Woods Community Service Award, which will be given to an influential community member.

The all-ages event is free and open to the public.

