Malone Center names Goodwin new executive director

The Malone Center Board of Directors has named John Goodwin as its executive director.

Goodwin has served as interim director since June after first joining the Malone Center staff as director of operations in October 2017. He has previous experience working in the Lincoln Public Schools system.

In a news release, board members expressed confidence that Goodwin will use his experience in nonprofit fundraising, team building and leadership to help the center to grow.

Since stepping into the role as interim director, Goodwin assisted the Malone Center in expanding its programs and services offered to several hundred of Lincoln’s youth with at-risk behavior and their families, leaders said.

“I am grateful to the Malone Board of Directors for their trust in me and the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of this incredible organization," Goodwin said in a statement. "I look forward to building on the vision of the organization’s legacy developed over the last 60-plus years."

Goodwin replaces Kimberly Goins, who announced her resignation after as executive director after 18 months with the Malone Center.

