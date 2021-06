Malone Center, Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold Juneteenth celebrations

The Malone Center and Lincoln Parks and Recreation will hold Juneteenth celebrations at Trago Park and the F Street Community Center later this month.

The Malone Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Trago Park, and F Street will host an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26.

Speakers including City Councilwoman Sändra Washington and former LPD officers Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin and Genelle Moore will discuss the importance of the celebration, which commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

The events will also feature Black businesses, free haircuts, food and other giveaways and more.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.