Malone Center hosting tree planting to grow relationship between police and community

The Malone Center is hosting a tree-planting event Sunday in the hopes of harvesting a stronger relationship between police and the community.

Organizers from the center, along with the Lincoln Police Department, youth-group Take Pause and the community engagement committee of the Hold Cops Accountable Agreement (HCA) will plant trees together outside the Malone Center.

The HCA was established and signed by LPD in June after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and nationwide protests that followed. The community engagement subcommittee was a result of the agreement, striving for a strengthened bond between LPD and the Lincoln community.

A tree will be planted specifically in the honor of fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera, who died after being shot while serving a warrant this summer.

The trees being planted were donated by Earl May Nursery & Garden Center. A brief speech at the Malone Center will kick the event off at 11 a.m., and participants will break ground at about 11:30 a.m. Volunteers, with or without shovels, are welcome.

