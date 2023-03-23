As a sheet was pulled away Wednesday, leaders of the Malone Community Center unveiled their latest maternal wellness program: a mobile breast milk sharing initiative.

"We had been wanting to do some type of milk share (program) for a while now," said Jillian Boldt, director of collective impact at the Malone Center.

Boldt said that she spoke with Mother's Milk Alliance, a breast milk sharing program that has been serving Madison, Wisconsin, since 2007, for inspiration.

"We tailored what they're doing in Wisconsin to what we thought would be a better fit for our (local) communities," Boldt said.

The biggest way the program that Boldt is starting will be different: It's mobile.

Transportation was one of the biggest obstacles the program faced, she said. So, they decided to center it around a vehicle.

"We want to pick up the milk from donors, and deliver it to recipients, totally removing transportation as a barrier," Boldt said.

The van, which features a ThermoKing deep freezer, will be capable of keeping breast milk at minus 8 degrees while delivering within a two-hour radius of Lincoln and Omaha.

The program has already taken off. Boldt says they have six donors in the process of joining and more than a dozen requests for donations.

"We haven't marketed it, besides announcing it once on our social media, which really speaks that there is a need for this type of service," Boldt said.

To become a donor, participants go through a health history screening. They are interviewed about their medical, vaccine and dietary background so that families know all factors about the breast milk they receive.

After the health screening, the breast milk is taken to Frontier Pediatrics Care, where it is tested for diseases and processed through a five-step drug panel.

"This is our way to ensure the milk is safe without pasteurizing it," Boldt said.

Healthy Blue, a branch of Blue Cross Blue Shield, provided funds for both the van and the lab fees, which cost about $100 per donor.

"This came up as a unique startup, because there's no other program like it," said Rob Rhodes, president of Healthy Blue. "So we really wanted to be at the table to learn more about it and promote it."

The program is open to anyone in need of breast milk, including families that have adopted infants, have infants in foster care, or families that are unable to provide their own breast milk for any reason.

Recipients don't pay anything for the breast milk they receive.

"This program is open to all families, because we knew that there was a need in the community for this," Boldt said.

