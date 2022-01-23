Malcolm, Waverly awarded federal grant money to help homeowners rehab homes

Low- to moderate-income homeowners in Malcolm and Waverly can apply for grants to rehab their homes – get new roofs, fix foundations, replace windows – through an owner-occupied rehabilitation program.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently awarded $315,000 to Malcolm and $547,000 to Waverly in federal Community Development Block Grants. The Malcolm grants can be used to rehab at least 10 homes; the Waverly grants for at least 18 homes.
The grants are managed by the Southeast Nebraska Development District, a nonprofit organization that works with communities in 16 counties on community improvement efforts.
The owner-occupied rehabilitation program is managed through the development district, and in addition to the Malcolm and Waverly grants, Lancaster County has its own program with $301,028 available to rehab about 14 homes. The grants are available to any community in Lancaster County except for Lincoln.
“These grant programs provided by the (Nebraska Department of Economic Development) are great ways to help qualified homeowners struggling to afford necessary home repairs," said Ryan Bauman, the development district’s housing coordinator.
Eligible homeowners can apply for a rehab project and if they’re approved, district officials help coordinate inspections, find construction companies and offer other expertise to complete the projects, Bauman said.
To be eligible applicants must own and live in their homes, and their household incomes must be at or below 80% of the area median family income. In Lancaster County, that’s $52,800 for a family of two and $71,300 for a family of five.
Homes cannot be in the floodplain, must have homeowner’s insurance and the home must meet housing qualification standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The repairs can be up to $25,000 per home, Bauman said.
Homeowners will pay nothing for the repairs, as long as they remain in their homes for five years. For more information, go to sendd.org/affordable-housing.
