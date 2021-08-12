Malcolm school officials buck Health Department over mask requirement for young students

When students return to the classrooms at Malcolm's Westfall Elementary on Thursday, masks will be optional.
The district's Board of Education on Tuesday night opted to take guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last week as just that, telling parents that face coverings would be optional for all Malcolm students, including those under the age of 12 not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
The Health Department's guidance, shared in a letter with school administrators, says all schools "shall require" masks for unvaccinated students and those ages 2-12 in indoor settings.
It appears Malcolm is the only public school system in Lancaster County to buck what Health Director Pat Lopez described Tuesday as a requirement. Lincoln Public Schools adjusted its back-to-school plan to require masks for young students and elementary staff after receiving the letter last week. The Norris, Palmyra and Waverly districts followed suit.
Ryan Terwilliger, the Malcolm district's superintendent, said board members considered the letter from the Health Department and responses from parents and constituents in making their decision at an emergency meeting.
Terwilliger noted the guidance from the Health Department was distinct from a directed health measure, or DHM, which the county employed last year to set out mask mandates, capacity restrictions and more in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“I believe that you have different levels," Terwilliger said. "Last year they thought it was imperative that we were 100% masked and put out a DHM in that regard. For whatever reason this year they chose not to do a DHM, although we did receive the letter that they wanted us to be in masks."
Terwilliger said the Malcolm board was also influenced by the fact that the Health Department has not required masks in child care settings or other businesses where children are present.
The district would comply with a DHM, if issued, Terwilliger said, and is prepared to adapt its plan if case numbers spike or other circumstances warrant.
A spokesperson for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department declined comment Wednesday when asked for a response.
The Health Department revised its guidance on masks as rising case numbers and hospitalizations linked to the delta variant prompted adjustments in the local COVID-19 risk dial to the highest level of moderate risk. The next step is high risk.
In Lincoln, and in the county's more rural school districts, some parents have voiced strong opposition to any mask mandates as classes resume. In response, school officials have pointed to experts who note the effectiveness of masks in mitigation efforts.
The goal is to keep students in school and learning, they said, but also keep children safe until a vaccine becomes available.
In a letter to parents of students in Catholic Schools of Lincoln outlining plans to adhere to the Health Department's guidance, Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer, noted the divisiveness resulting from a mask mandate but also broad support among local doctors and nurses.
"In short, it appears the local medical community is in agreement with the (Health Department) regarding the current COVID-19 conditions and the level of danger posed," Hecker wrote. "No matter your beliefs about the efficacy or not of masking, it's obviously clear COVID-19 is very active and on a troubling trajectory in Lancaster County."
Prior to adopting the guidance of masking students under age 12 in Catholic schools, Hecker set out a series of questions to Lopez, the health director, whose responses were shared with families. Hecker said the mask guidance would be reviewed prior to Labor Day.
Officials from Lincoln Christian and Parkview Christian did not respond Wednesday to requests for information on any adjustments to back-to-school plans.
Raymond Central Public Schools, too, voted to make masks optional at all grade levels, but while its junior high and high school operate in Lancaster County, the district's elementary students go to buildings in Saunders County.
Conversely, younger students in the Palmyra district based in Otoe County go to school in Bennet, across the Lancaster County line.
Throughout the summer, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has had meetings including officials from all of the county's schools. All, including Lincoln Public Schools, had set out plans with masks optional for all students until the recent spike in cases prompted the updated guidance.
Across the state, back-to-school mask mandates are wide-ranging, with Omaha Public Schools and the Grand Island school system requiring that all students were face coverings.
Others, including Omaha Westside and Ralston, adopted rules similar to those in LPS. The vast majority of districts are making masks optional across the board.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said students should be in classrooms absent of mask or vaccine requirements.
