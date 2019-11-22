The large dog run in Mahoney Park, 84th and Adams streets, will close Tuesday for installation of a concrete pad for a solar charging bench to be installed later. The small dog run will remain open. The project is expected to be completed Wednesday, weather permitting.
During the closure, residents may use the city’s other three dog runs:
* Stransky Dog Run, Peterson Park, 4419 Southwood Drive
* Roper Park East Dog Run, North 7th and Adams streets
* Rickman’s Run on 70th Street in Holmes Lake Park