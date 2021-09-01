Mahoney Aquatic Center to close Labor Day due to lifeguard shortage

Mahoney State Park's aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day due to a lifeguard shortage.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials warned that there may be additional wait times over the holiday weekend in other areas due to overall staff shortages at the park.
Parks administrator Jim Swenson said they are trying to meet the public's expectations for the fall and winter programming given the current staffing situation.
Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com
Lauren Dietrich
News intern
Lauren Dietrich is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A native of Omaha, Dietrich is pursuing a career in the field of journalism.
