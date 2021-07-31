Maha Festival comes back with a day to remember

Omaha - Patterson Hood got straight to the point when he stepped to the mic after Drive-By Truckers third song at the Maha Festival Saturday.

“To address the elephant in the room, I’ve got to say, damn it’s great to be playing up here for all of you,” Hood said. "Thanks for inviting us to your festival.”

Playing just their second full show since February 2020, Drive-By Truckers delivered their brand of three-guitar rock ’n’ roll as if they’d never had a layoff with Hood and Mike Cooley swapping lead vocals and guitar from song to song.

They were preceded by Shovels & Rope, the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, who blend country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk with guitar, drums and harmony vocals.

“What a wonderful lineup of bands,” Hood said. “I just got to watch one of my favorite bands in the world. And Japanese Breakfast, I’m so excited to get to see them live.”

Fifteen minutes later, Hood got his to see Michelle Zauner and her band play an hour of her gorgeous, edgy keyboard-oriented indie pop.

That was, obviously, a sharp contrast with the Truckers’ guitar assault and the stepped down, harmony-filled rock ‘n’ roll of Shovels & Rope.