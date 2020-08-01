Madsen's Bowling & Billiards allowed to stay open Saturday; court will decide its fate Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of violations to the city's directed health measure.

It refused.

And the city, while defending Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's health measure that includes a face mask mandate, decided to let a judge decide the bowling alley's fate next week.

"We're treating it like a civil matter," says Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie. "In order to enforce a civil matter, you go to court."

Still, one week after the health department closed two Lincoln bars -- Iguana's Pub and Longwell's -- on a Saturday night for violating the directed health measure, this time a business fought back against the mandate and was allowed to stay open -- at least temporarily.

"We've got to get back to our normal lives," said Ben Madsen, general manager of the bowling alley near 48th and Holdrege streets.

It's the first time a business has fought back against the mandate, and that there was no immediate penalty calls into question the power to effectively and efficiently quash cases where large numbers of people are gathering in businesses -- specifically bars -- in violation of the health measure and mask mandate.