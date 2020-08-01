Madsen's Bowling & Billiards allowed to stay open Saturday; court will decide its fate Monday

Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of violations to the city's directed health measure.
It refused.
And the city, while defending Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's health measure that includes a face mask mandate, decided to let a judge decide the bowling alley's fate next week.
"We're treating it like a civil matter," says Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie. "In order to enforce a civil matter, you go to court."
Still, one week after the health department closed two Lincoln bars -- Iguana's Pub and Longwell's -- on a Saturday night for violating the directed health measure, this time a business fought back against the mandate and was allowed to stay open -- at least temporarily.
"We've got to get back to our normal lives," said Ben Madsen, general manager of the bowling alley near 48th and Holdrege streets.
It's the first time a business has fought back against the mandate, and that there was no immediate penalty calls into question the power to effectively and efficiently quash cases where large numbers of people are gathering in businesses -- specifically bars -- in violation of the health measure and mask mandate.
"We all knew that it was at least possible that it would come to this," Christie told the Journal Star on Saturday. "... People who own businesses understand that there's a court process. Sometimes you might have to go through the court process and let that work itself out, knowing there might be consequences later."
A dramatic afternoon that began with Lincoln Police giving Madsen an hour to end a pool tournament and close for the day ended without a showdown.
Madsen had no intention of complying, he said.
“As a business owner I am not responsible for adults and their own health,” he said Saturday afternoon in front of the business.
Madsen said he was told he would be arrested if he didn't comply, but city spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas said that wasn't the case.
"No arrest was threatened," she said.
Lincoln Police were on the scene at about 1 p.m. and gave Madsen an hour to shut down the tournament and the facility, but Christie said it is standard practice for LPD to escort health officials when ordering a business to shut down.
By 3:15 p.m., Madsen was informed police would not be returning on Saturday.
Madsen said the mask mandate, which he described as a Draconian measure by Gaylor Baird, has stifled his business and made it nearly impossible to stay afloat. The bowling alley is bringing in about 30% of its regular revenue since the mandate was put in place on July 20.
“That’s barely enough to keep the lights on,” he said.
Rules require business owners to ensure customers wear masks when they can’t maintain 6 feet of separation with non-family members, to limit groups to eight people, to limit capacity and to keep at least 6 feet between tables.
Shutting down all of the bars in Lincoln is "an option that has been on the table" if they cannot comply with health measures, Gaylor Baird has said.
“We want the businesses to be open; we want those bars to be open. That’s their livelihood, as long as they do that responsibly and while following the health measures,” she added on Tuesday. “The ones who aren’t, we’re going to deal with them directly and immediately.”
Gaylor Baird did not comment on Saturday's showdown with Madsen's.
Last weekend, the two downtown Lincoln bars, along with the Railyard courtyard adjacent to Longwell's, were closed on Saturday night because the businesses "presented a risk to public health and contribute to the community spread of COVID-19" in violation of directed health measures, the Health Department said.
More than half — 53% — of COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks have been among those between 21 and 29, though they only make up 18.5% of the population. And they’ve told public health contact tracers that they were often out with others.
