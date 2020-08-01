Madsen's Bowling and Billiards won't have to comply; pool tournament allowed to continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madsen's Bowling and Billiards had been ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of violations to the city's face mask mandate.

It refused.

But the fight isn't over, says Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie, who said a judge will decide Monday the bowling alley's fate.

"We're treating it like a civil matter," Christie said. "In order to enforce a civil matter, you go to court."

Still, one week after the health department closed down two Lincoln bars on a Saturday night for violating the directed health measure, this time a business fought back against the mandate and was allowed to stay open.

"We all knew that it was at least possible that it would come to this," Christie said. "... People who own businesses understand that there's a court process. sometimes you might have to go through the court process and let that work itself out, knowing there might be consequences later."

A dramatic afternoon that began with Lincoln Police giving Madsen's an hour to end a pool tournament and close for the day ended with the city informing General Manager Ben Madsen that the directed health measure would not be enforced.