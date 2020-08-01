Madsen's Bowling and Billiards won't have to comply; pool tournament allowed to continue

Madsen's Bowling and Billiards had been ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of violations to the city's face mask mandate.
It refused.
But the fight isn't over, says Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie, who said a judge will decide Monday the bowling alley's fate.
"We're treating it like a civil matter," Christie said. "In order to enforce a civil matter, you go to court."
Still, one week after the health department closed down two Lincoln bars on a Saturday night for violating the directed health measure, this time a business fought back against the mandate and was allowed to stay open.
"We all knew that it was at least possible that it would come to this," Christie said. "... People who own businesses understand that there's a court process. sometimes you might have to go through the court process and let that work itself out, knowing there might be consequences later."
A dramatic afternoon that began with Lincoln Police giving Madsen's an hour to end a pool tournament and close for the day ended with the city informing General Manager Ben Madsen that the directed health measure would not be enforced.
Madsen had no intention of complying, he said.
“As a business owner I am not responsible for adults and their own health,” he said Saturday afternoon in front of the business at 4700 Dudley Street.
Madsen said he was told he would be arrested if he didn't comply, but city spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas said that wasn't the case.
"No arrest was threatened," she said.
Lincoln Police were on the scene at about 1 p.m. and gave Madsen an hour to shut down the tournament and the facility. By 3:15 p.m., the city told Madsen that law enforcement would not be enforcing the directed health measure and that the police would not be returning.
Gonzolas said health department officials worked with the city's legal department Saturday.
Madsen said the mask mandate, which he described as a Draconian measure by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, has stifled his business and made it nearly impossible to stay afloat. The bowling alley is making about 30% of its regular revenue since the mandate was put in place.
“That’s barely enough to keep the lights on,” he said.
