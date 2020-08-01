You are the owner of this article.
Madsen's Bowling and Billiards ordered to close by health department; arrests threatened if pool tournament isn't ended
Madsen's Bowling and Billiards has been ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of face mask violations.

This come in the midst of a pool tournament that began Saturday morning at the business located at 4700 Dudley Street. Health officials want it to be stopped. However, ownership has said it has no intention of ending the tournament despite being threatened with arrest.

Ben Madsen said he has been in contact with attorney Rick Martin of the Constitutional Law Group, which is attempting to get an injunction that would prevent Lincoln Police from shutting down the pool tournament and the bowling alley.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

