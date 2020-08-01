Madsen's Bowling and Billiards ordered to close by health department; arrests threatened if pool tournament isn't ended

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madsen's Bowling and Billiards has been ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to be closed Saturday because of face mask violations.

This come in the midst of a pool tournament that began Saturday morning at the business located at 4700 Dudley Street. Health officials want it to be stopped. However, ownership has said it has no intention of ending the tournament despite being threatened with arrest.

Ben Madsen said he has been in contact with attorney Rick Martin of the Constitutional Law Group, which is attempting to get an injunction that would prevent Lincoln Police from shutting down the pool tournament and the bowling alley.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.