Lynn Ayers: 'Over 16,000 victims. I just need to breathe.'

After 41 rewarding, yet traumatizing, work years, Lynn Ayers is looking forward to having absolutely no plans.

“I need space to figure out what life can be once the weight is lifted,” Ayers said. “Forty-one years of child sex assault cases. Over 16,000 victims. I just need to breathe.”

Ayers intentionally neglected retirement plans because she needs time to let go of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center, which she has cared for deeply since founding the “little yellow house” in 1998.

When the advocacy center opened in Antelope Park on a cool, crisp fall evening, she cried tears of joy as a crowd overflowed the area.

But one of the most “magical” decisions of her life would also bring some of her darkest days, she said. Ayers personally interviewed over 4,000 victims of child sexual assault.

She was on call for emergency interviews for 10 years straight and spent one Christmas working a child homicide.

“Sitting across the table, listening, seeking to understand, and getting the horrific details necessary to prosecute a case,” Ayers said. “And even then, in your gut, you know this isn’t the worst that happened. Not even close. Those times will stay locked away forever."