Lucky 'Pick 5' lottery ticket sold at Lincoln U-Stop

One lucky person is about to be $126,000 richer after matching all five numbers on a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket.

The Nebraska Lottery announced a ticket purchased at the U-Stop near 84th and O streets matched the winning numbers from Sunday's drawing — 5, 11, 18, 24 and 35.

Players are able to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, at nelottery.com or by calling 402-471-6100.

Tickets expire 180 days after purchase. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.

