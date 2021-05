'Lucky for Life' lotto game to increase drawings from twice a week to daily

People will have more chances to get lucky this summer once the "Lucky for Life" drawings expand to seven days a week.

Currently, the multi-state lottery game's drawings are twice a week.

Drawings will occur nightly beginning July 19, but tickets will remain $2 and prizes will not change.

The game gives players the chance to win $1,000 each day for life by matching the numbers on five white balls and the "lucky" yellow ball.

If a ticket matches all five white ball numbers, a person wins $25,000 each year. Other prizes are between $4 to $5,000.

Nebraska Lottery added Lucky for Life to its lineup of games in August 2017. Only one person in Nebraska has won the $25,000 a year for life prize and 55 people have won $5,000 through the game.

