LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm looms

Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln made the decision Sunday to cancel Monday's classes as a potent winter storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some areas of Southeast Nebraska on Monday.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said it will be a district closure. It's the second snow day LPS has taken this school year. Monday was to be the first official day of UNL's spring semester.

An area of the state stretching from Omaha west to Lexington and from the Kansas border north to just south of Columbus is in a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is what I would consider to be a historic event as far as snowfall,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Valley office. “We typically don’t see this kind of snowfall at this time of year.”

The National Weather Service said the worst of the storm is likely to be from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday.

Areas in the winter storm warning could see anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, while areas to the north could see 1-6 inches.

It's a "safe bet" that Lincoln will get at least 6 inches of snow, Nicolaisen said, and at least 9 inches is likely.