LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits

Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln made the decision Sunday to cancel Monday's classes as a potent winter storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some areas of Southeast Nebraska on Monday.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said it will be a district closure. It's the second snow day LPS has taken this school year. Monday was to be the first official day of UNL's spring semester.
An area of the state stretching from Omaha west to Lexington and from the Kansas border north to just south of Columbus is in a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
“This is what I would consider to be a historic event as far as snowfall,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Valley office. “We typically don’t see this kind of snowfall at this time of year.”
The National Weather Service said the worst of the storm is likely to be from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday.
Areas in the winter storm warning could see anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, while areas to the north could see 1-6 inches.
It's a "safe bet" that Lincoln will get at least 6 inches of snow, Nicolaisen said, and at least 9 inches is likely.
Areas in far southeastern Nebraska, including Nebraska City, are expected to get around 12-18 inches, according to the forecast.
Lincoln city officials declared a snow emergency beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday. This means parking will be banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets.
Arterial and residential parking bans will begin at 8 a.m., with parking banned only on the odd-numbered sides of residential streets since it's an odd-numbered year.
The weather service said freezing drizzle could mix with light snow early Monday morning before changing to all snow. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet, and it will create significant travel hazards, including slick roads and reduced visibility. Wind gusts could reach 25-30 miles per hour on Monday.
“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary. If you have to travel, be prepared for adverse driving conditions and follow safe winter driving practices.”
The snow is expected to start off fairly light but could build to a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the storm's peak.
City officials said Sunday that all arterial, bus and school routes have been treated with an anti-ice mixture ahead of Monday's storm.
Snow is again possible Tuesday night, with the weather service forecasting a 60% chance in Lincoln.
The snow will usher in colder weather, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 20s. The morning low Thursday could dip into the low single digits.
The high is expected to reach 30 on Thursday before a warmup brings highs in the low 40s Friday and Saturday.
