LPS security director spots one of shooting suspects hiding under slide on Hartley playground

The lockdown protocol requires interior doors be locked, lights turned off, students remain silent and move to a corner so they can’t be seen from outside the classroom door.

Before one of the suspects ran onto the playground and into Wright’s line of sight, the security director had seen police officers in the area, and put the school back in secure mode.

Lockdown, which are the protocols followed if there’s an intruder in the school, are hard on kids, he said, so he didn’t want to keep them in lockdown if the suspects had left the area.

After he saw the suspect under the slide and called 911, he had administrators go back into lockdown since police had not yet found the second suspect.

He modified the lockdown procedures because there was no threat inside the building: interior doors stayed locked and kids stayed in their classrooms, but the lights were on, kids sat at their desks and teachers kept teaching. The principal made sure teachers knew there they were safe.

Once police arrested the second suspect, who’d run into a nearby house, the school went back to normal.

Lunch had been postponed since kids had to stay in their classrooms once the lockdown was lifted, Wright said.