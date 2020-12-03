 Skip to main content
LPS records highest number of staff testing positive for COVID-19, nears high for students
In the first week after Thanksgiving break, Lincoln Public Schools reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff since the start of school and the second-highest week for positive tests among students.

The district’s weekly dashboard publishes the number of positive cases from Thursday to Thursday, along with the number of staff in quarantine during that time period and the percent of students absent.

The student absence rate was at 4% this week -- a peak it reached two weeks ago.

The absences include students absent for any reason, not just illness. But it gives officials a way to track spikes in illness. The 4% rate is similar to that in previous years at the height of the flu season, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

Typically, LPS calls the local health department to monitor any building where the absence rate is higher than 10% -- a tipping point not reached by any schools this year, though a couple are close, Burbach said. 

In the last week, 68 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, along with 124 students. Two weeks earlier, 128 students had tested positive -- the largest weekly number since school began.

This week marks another milestone: The total number of staff and students who have tested positive since school started grew to 1,165 this week -- about 2.9% of the students learning in-person and staff.

That includes 432 staff members (6.5%) and 733 students (2.2%, not including those working remotely).

The weekly total of staff quarantining has increased steadily since school began, peaking at 253 staff members the week of Nov. 19. This week, 196 staff members are quarantining -- the third-highest weekly number.

The higher numbers this week are likely related to the Thanksgiving holiday, which experts have been warning could cause a surge in positive cases if people traveled and had large family gatherings.

