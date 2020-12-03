LPS records highest number of staff testing positive for COVID-19, nears high for students

In the first week after Thanksgiving break, Lincoln Public Schools reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff since the start of school and the second-highest week for positive tests among students.

The district’s weekly dashboard publishes the number of positive cases from Thursday to Thursday, along with the number of staff in quarantine during that time period and the percent of students absent.

The student absence rate was at 4% this week -- a peak it reached two weeks ago.

The absences include students absent for any reason, not just illness. But it gives officials a way to track spikes in illness. The 4% rate is similar to that in previous years at the height of the flu season, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

Typically, LPS calls the local health department to monitor any building where the absence rate is higher than 10% -- a tipping point not reached by any schools this year, though a couple are close, Burbach said.

In the last week, 68 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, along with 124 students. Two weeks earlier, 128 students had tested positive -- the largest weekly number since school began.