More than a year after child advocates and city leaders announced a $5.2 million expansion and remodeling of Lincoln's BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, police investigators have finally moved into the northeast Lincoln facility.

The relocation of the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit marks the culmination of the center's goal to become "a true one-stop shop for child victims," BraveBe Executive Director Paige Piper said at a brief news conference Tuesday announcing the unit's relocation to 5025 Garland St.

"When we pool our resources and combine our knowledge, we believe we can offer holistic care," Piper said at Tuesday's new conference, where she appeared alongside Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Police Chief Teresa Ewins and City Councilman James Michael Bowers.

The relocation of the Special Victims Unit — which moved into the facility Feb. 2 after temporarily working from the old Muny Pool building in Lincoln's Telegraph District — comes close to 15 months after work began on the 17,000-square-foot expansion.

The move brings criminal investigators, trained forensic interviewers, child advocates and medical professionals all under the same roof in an effort to foster better collaboration between the groups and and improve legal outcomes in the prosecution of alleged child abusers.

"(We) are your partner in this journey," Ewins told Piper at Tuesday's news conference. "It is our collective vision for BraveBe to pursue justice for our children and get them the greatest care."

BraveBe's 29 staff members provide services for 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska and have served more than 19,000 child victims since the center's founding in 1998.

The expansion provides room for evidence storage, classrooms for abuse prevention education, space for triage services for children being removed from their homes and office space for the 15 criminal investigators who now work at the center.

The renovation also created space for the addition of two medical clinics, room for mental health services for children and caretakers and space for operations for Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit that offers clothing to children being placed in state custody.

When contractors broke ground on the expansion in 2021, BraveBe had raised more than $3.5 million through a yearlong private fundraising effort, launching a public-fundraising campaign in October 2021.

The police department paid $500,000 of CARES Act funds toward the renovation of the office space for investigators. The department will not pay monthly rent, but will pay for utilities.

At Tuesday's news conference, Gaylor Baird pointed to that investment as the latest in a series of efforts from her administration to prioritize public safety, a theme that has been a hallmark of the mayor's reelection campaign.

"Thanks to our public-private partnership — and to the generosity of so many in our community who supported the center's ... expansion project — our joint effort to support and protect our most vulnerable residents just got bigger," she said.

"And better."

