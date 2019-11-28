LPD warns drivers of icy streets, overpasses

Lincoln Police are requesting that drivers please slow down, exercise extreme caution and avoid bridges and overpasses, as dropping temperatures caused streets to become icy Thursday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and LPD were kept busy responding to myriad accidents.

An LFR medical unit was involved in a multi-vehicle accident at Ninth and O streets just after 8 p.m. No serious injuries were reported. Westbound lanes on Harris Overpass west of Ninth Street were closed until 10 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 8:30 p.m., LPD closed off Rosa Parks Way because of numerous vehicles involved in accidents along the bridge spans. Rosa Parks remained closed at 10 p.m. because of icy road conditions.

A Street west of First Street was closed because of accidents on the railroad overpass.

On the North 27th Street overpass near Innovation Campus, an accident at 27th and Theresa streets led to numerous other vehicles getting caught up in the mess.

There were also accidents reported on I-180, and at Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Roadway.

Temperatures dropped below freezing after 5 p.m. and drizzle was falling.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 0