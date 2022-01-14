LPD: Victim suffers skull fracture in fight

A Lincoln resident suffered a skull fracture during a fight early Friday morning, Lincoln police said.
At about 2 a.m., a fight at a residence in the 1700 block of N. 26th St. resulted in the victim suffering a broken orbital bone, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said.
When the victim regained consciousness, they discovered cash and a bank card had been stolen.
The person who assaulted the victim was unarmed. No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.