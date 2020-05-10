LPD sees rise in thefts from vehicles, mental health and fraud calls; but total calls down during coronavirus restrictions

Clark said that many officers are working some hours from home and responding to some calls on the phone rather than making in-person visits as a way to decrease the number of face-to-face interactions.

"If it's something we can handle over the phone, we'll do it over the phone," he said.

When officers have to respond to the scene, Clark said, they have been wearing masks, gloves and eye protection as well as regularly sanitizing their cruisers and equipment.

Clark also said he's seen an increase in the number of domestic cases recently.

"You kind of sense a little more tension around homes," he said.

Clark in part attributes the increase in thefts from vehicles to "bored kids hanging out and breaking into cars." He also said that with fewer people traveling around the city, more cars are parked outside homes — potential targets for thieves.

Clark said thefts from vehicles aren't always preventable, but it's important for people to remember to lock their cars and not leave their keys inside. He also said that parking in well-lit areas and removing valuables from vehicles is key to preventing thefts.