LPD sees rise in thefts from vehicles, mental health and fraud calls; but total calls down during coronavirus restrictions

The Lincoln Police Department has reported a substantial increase in the number of thefts from vehicles, mental health and fraud-related calls since directed health measures to combat the coronavirus went into effect in Lancaster County on March 26, according to LPD’s Crime Analysis and Identification Unit.
LPD's total calls for service are down about 7%, and all 911 emergency calls are down about 10% since then. But while crime has generally trended downward, the number of thefts from vehicles has increased by 105% over the same time period in 2019.
There has also been a 14% increase in mental health calls and an 8% increase in fraud cases, a trend that Chief Jeff Bliemeister expects to continue as stimulus checks from the federal government are still being distributed.
“The safety of Lincoln is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor these trends to see where crime-prevention strategies can be implemented,” Bliemeister said.
On the other hand, because there has been less traffic on area roads, car accidents have decreased by 46%. Similarly, shoplifting has decreased by 30% with many businesses closed over the past six weeks.
Sgt. Randy Clark, who has been with LPD close to 29 years, said that while officers are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others during the pandemic, he hasn't noticed too many dramatic shifts in the way officers do their jobs.
Clark said that many officers are working some hours from home and responding to some calls on the phone rather than making in-person visits as a way to decrease the number of face-to-face interactions.
"If it's something we can handle over the phone, we'll do it over the phone," he said.
When officers have to respond to the scene, Clark said, they have been wearing masks, gloves and eye protection as well as regularly sanitizing their cruisers and equipment.
Clark also said he's seen an increase in the number of domestic cases recently.
"You kind of sense a little more tension around homes," he said.
Clark in part attributes the increase in thefts from vehicles to "bored kids hanging out and breaking into cars." He also said that with fewer people traveling around the city, more cars are parked outside homes — potential targets for thieves.
Clark said thefts from vehicles aren't always preventable, but it's important for people to remember to lock their cars and not leave their keys inside. He also said that parking in well-lit areas and removing valuables from vehicles is key to preventing thefts.
While the number of total calls have decreased, Clark said LPD has not cut back on the number of hours that officers are working. He said that during his shift, which runs from 6 a.m to 6 p.m., there has been a mix of slow days and busy days, as there always has been. When officers have extra time, Clark said, they may follow up on calls from earlier in their shift. On the whole, he said he hasn't perceived a drop off in police activity.
And while some officers are more concerned than others about the virus, Clark said, the department is working hard to ensure each others' safety and the safety of the citizens with which they interact.
"We all understand we've got to take care of one another," Clark said.
