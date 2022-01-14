 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LPD: Home robbery ends with a skull fracture
  Updated
A Lincoln resident suffered a skull fracture during a home robbery Friday morning, Lincoln police said.

At about 2 a.m., an unknown assailant entered the victim's residence on 1700 block of N. 26th St., and assaulted the victim, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said.

When the victim regained consciousness, they discovered cash and a bank card were stolen.

The assailant was unarmed. No arrests have been made as of Friday evening. The victim's injuries, including a broken orbital bone, are not considered life threatening.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Husker News