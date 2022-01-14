LPD: Home robbery ends with a skull fracture

A Lincoln resident suffered a skull fracture during a home robbery Friday morning, Lincoln police said.
At about 2 a.m., an unknown assailant entered the victim's residence on 1700 block of N. 26th St., and assaulted the victim, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said.
When the victim regained consciousness, they discovered cash and a bank card were stolen.
The assailant was unarmed. No arrests have been made as of Friday evening. The victim's injuries, including a broken orbital bone, are not considered life threatening.