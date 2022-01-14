LPD: Home invasion robbery ends with victim having skull fracture

A Lincoln resident suffered a skull fracture during a home invasion robbery Friday morning, Lincoln police said.
At about 2 a.m., an unknown assailant entered a home in the 1700 block of North 26th Street, and assaulted the resident, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler said.
When the victim regained consciousness, they discovered cash and a bank card had been stolen.
The assailant was unarmed. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening. The victim's injuries, including a broken orbital bone, were not considered life-threatening.