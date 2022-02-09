 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LPD finds missing 9-year-old boy

The Lincoln Police Department located a 9-year-old boy who was missing.

The young boy had been last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane, which is located in a mobile home park adjacent to West Lincoln Park.

He was found at about 7:30 p.m. and appeared to be unharmed. 

