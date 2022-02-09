LPD finds missing 9-year-old boy

The Lincoln Police Department located a 9-year-old boy who was missing.
The young boy had been last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane, which is located in a mobile home park adjacent to West Lincoln Park.
He was found at about 7:30 p.m. and appeared to be unharmed.
Evelyn Mejia
News intern
Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.
