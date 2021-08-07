 Skip to main content
Lower Platte South Natural Resource District to host budget hearing
Lower Platte South Natural Resource District to host budget hearing

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

Local residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District proposed budget for the next fiscal year at a public hearing Aug. 18.

The meeting, which will be held at 3125 Portia Street at 7 p.m., will allow the public to comment on the proposed $33.8 million budget, which won't require any increase in property taxes.

An anticipated increase in district property values is expected to result in a tax levy decrease of approximately 5% and the overall budget would increase less than 1%.

Public comment will also be accepted when the board takes its final vote Aug. 26. Both meetings will be in-person only.

