Lower Platte South Natural Resource District to host budget hearing

Local residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District proposed budget for the next fiscal year at a public hearing Aug. 18.

The meeting, which will be held at 3125 Portia Street at 7 p.m., will allow the public to comment on the proposed $33.8 million budget, which won't require any increase in property taxes.

An anticipated increase in district property values is expected to result in a tax levy decrease of approximately 5% and the overall budget would increase less than 1%.

Public comment will also be accepted when the board takes its final vote Aug. 26. Both meetings will be in-person only.

