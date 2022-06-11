Love on the trails: 38 years later, couple takes anniversary ride that started it all

The ring was hidden in an empty aspirin bottle tucked in his front pack and out of Jean’s sight. Toward the end of the ride, Dave asked Jean if she wanted to pull off to get something to eat nearby. Instead, they ended up taking a detour to a familiar spot.
Today, the Berreckmans live in Holdrege, and Jean is a former middle school counselor. In celebration of her recent retirement, Dave and Jean wanted to take a trip together.
Dave said he wanted to go to Hawaii, but Jean suggested BRAN.
Jean won.
So, the two set off on a ride to retrace the route where their love first began. The week of their engagement was BRAN’s fifth ride, and this year was the 40th.
“It's romantic, very reminiscent and reflective,” Dave said. “It's been a joy.”
Pedaling along with them was their dear friend, Barb Bohaty, who played an integral part in their relationship. Bohaty was there when Dave and Jean first met, and she was also along on the pair’s engagement ride.
“She’s the reason we’re together,” Dave said.
After the two met at the Grand Island run, Bohaty helped arrange a place for Dave and his friends to stay so he and Jean would have a chance to connect. She’s been walking alongside the couple ever since.
She even hand-sewed the matching cheetah print bike shorts Dave and Jean wore on their engagement ride.
Saturday, the couple posed for a picture in those same shorts, re-creating the picture from the most important bike ride of their lives.
Bohaty is a 30-time BRAN rider who has continued to faithfully participate in the event since her friends’ engagement, but she was thrilled to accompany them for their first BRAN ride since ‘84.
“It's like coming and having a family reunion with people who like to ride bikes,” she said.
Saturday, the trio finished their week of biking in Wahoo. Bohaty and the Berreckmans rode alongside 375 cyclists, trekking through towns such as Alliance, Callaway, Ord and Shelby.
