Two lottery players can consider themselves lucky from Thursday’s drawing.

A 2by2 ticket was bought in Lincoln for Thursday’s drawing worth $22,000.

In a press release, the Nebraska Lottery confirmed that one ticket sold matched all the winning ball numbers — red 11, 21 and white 11 and 15. The ticket was sold at the Russ’s Market at 130 N. 66th St.

The multi-state 2x2 game odds are 1 in 105,625 for the $22,000 prize.

A second winner bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $120,000 in the Saunders County village of Weston. One ticket matched all five winning numbers for the jackpot. The winning numbers from Thursday’s Pick 5 were 5, 7, 10, 17 and 18. The ticket was sold at Weston 92 BP, 2345 County Road K.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which draws nightly, are 1 in 501,942. During the month of July, the jackpot increases $10,000 each time it is not won, up from the typical $4,000.

Winning lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The largest lottery jackpots in US history The largest lottery jackpots in US history #15. $587.5 million #14. $590.5 million #13. $632.6 million #12. $648 million #11. $656 million #10. $687.8 million #9. $699.8 million #8. $731.1 million #7. $758.7 million #6. $768.4 million #5. $1.1 billion #4. $1.3 billion #3. $1.5 billion #2. $1.6 billion #1. $2 billion