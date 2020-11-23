Lottery ticket worth $80,000 sold in Lincoln

Nebraska Lottery logo
Courtesy image
Somebody is $80,000 richer.
One Nebraska Lottery ticket sold at Kwik Shop No. 635, 2330 N. First St., for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot.
The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 34, 36. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at
nelottery.com or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website,
nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200. All proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.
Hold Fast Kat (left), ridden by Tara Hynes, battles for position against Final Affair, ridden by Jake Olesiak, on final day of live horse racing at the Lincoln Race Course on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With flags supporting President Donald Trump and a loud speaker on his backpack, Wyatt McGinty, 15, circles his bicycle in front of a group of Joe Biden supporters rallying on North Sixth Street, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. About a dozen Biden supporters gathered to support the Democratic presidential candidate, with slightly more supporters of President Donald Trump circled the street with Trump flags by their cars and trucks. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Voters wait in line at Humann Elementary School to check in and fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks during Lancaster County Republican election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Embassy Suites. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Shy, a 2-year-old rescue dog, looks on as Deb DeFruiter of Lincoln (center left) and Carol Wheeler of Auburn (center right) gather at an animal welfare protest outside Nebraska State Office Building, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Organizers rallied to support Rick Herchenbach, a state employee who claimed the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has failed to regulate cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Park goers are seen on the new hiker-biker bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson tackles Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause in the first half during Class A state football quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
After losing his shoe, Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Lincoln East during the Class A quaterfinals match on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Omaha Westside.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
CWC's Morgan Ramsey wipes her eyes as she waits to receive runner up medals with her team during the Class D-2 state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul's during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) dives for a kill by Norris' Ella Waters in the third set during the final of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) holds aloft the championship trophy with teammate Taylor Luben after they defeated St. Paul in five sets during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer celebrates beating Penn State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The WWII section in Veterans Memorial Memorial Garden on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln East High School Principal Sue Cassata (center) talks with students Samantha Knuth (left) and McKenna Grass, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Cassata was named Nebraska principal of the year. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Vehicles cross the railroad tracks on South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Governor Pete Ricketts appears via television screen to deliver his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The governor and his wife are currently in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cyclists make use of the bike trails that which run through Van Dorn Park on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Jadon Kroeten prepares a pizza for takeout at Yia Yia's on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out onto a nearly empty stadium before taking on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Kathryn Goertzen and Kurt Goertzen watch the television screen on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jerry McDonald uses a leaf blower to clear derbies from his rental property on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lauren Brown walks her dogs - two golden retrievers and a Collie, along the shore of Holmes Lake on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The sun will stay with Lincoln for most of the week, with temperature forecasted to reach 70 degrees on Thursday, according to National Weather Service. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Chairs for the public at the City Council meeting are seen wrapped up in plastic bags to encourage social distancing on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at City-County Building. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hay bales are seen in this photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, near Benedict, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tyrus Whittle (left) prepares to touch tackle Harlem McGinnis during a late afternoon game of football with their friends on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Peter Pan Park. Tuesday's moderate temperatures made for perfect fall sports weather and it continues for the next few days. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
=DeEtta Mayrose (right) greeted employees arriving for an evening shift of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during a Thank-You event for health care workers at Bryan Medical Center - West Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Scott Nash of Lincoln executes a "no-foot, layback air" during an unseasonably warm day on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Peter Pan Park. Today was the day to be out-and about as temperatures are forecasted to be much lower in the week to come. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
A pass to Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) is defended by Elkhorn South's Trevor Winterstein (1) in the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, during a Class A state final playoff game at Omaha Westside High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Ord's Kelen Meyer (2) gets a celebratory hug from teammate Quinton Ries (6) after winning the Class C-2 state football championship at Heedum Field on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Fremont. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS's Dalton Kleinschmidt makes a catch next to Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern (24) during Class D-2 state championship game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS's Easton Weber fights for yardage as he is tackled by Sandhills/Thedford's Reed McFadden (left) in the Class D-2 state championship game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sandhills/Thedford fans line the field to watch the Class D-2 state championship game against BDS on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A lone University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepares for a final with a start time of 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Henzlik Hall. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
