A winning 2by2 lottery ticket worth $22,000 was sold in advance of the Saturday drawing at a Lincoln gas station.

The Nebraska Lottery confirmed the winning ticket was sold at Super C No. 2 at 3202 S. 10th St. The ticket matched all four numbers during Saturday's drawing, which earned the $22,000 top prize.

Players are encouraged to check their ticket at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

The winning ticket will expire 180 days after the drawing, and the winner must claim the money in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters due to the prize money exceeding $20,000.