Lottery ticket sold for $80,000 in Lincoln

Somebody is $80,000 richer.

One Nebraska Lottery ticket sold at Kwik Shop No. 635, 2330 N. First St., for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 07, 11, 22, 34, 36. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

All proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

