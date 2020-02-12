Lottery player holds $190,000 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket in Lincoln is holding a ticket worth $190,000.
The ticket sold at Good2go, 4810 Old Cheney Road, matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 drawing -- 7, 12, 14, 17, 37.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100. The winning ticket must be verified at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 until all five numbers are matched, are 1 in 501,942.