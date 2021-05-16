Looming large: On 11-mile construction site, bridge at end of South Beltway rises

But the beltway’s flyover — a curving, 2,245-foot-long and 65-foot-high viaduct carrying westbound travelers above all other traffic before depositing them on southbound U.S. 77 — won’t go unnoticed.

“It’s the one that most people will look at, just because of the location of it and where it’s at,” Mueting said. “Of all the structures on the project, I’d say it’s probably one of the most complicated parts.”

It will be supported by nine concrete piers, each of them anchored to the earth on top of dozens of steel pilings, diesel-hammered 50 to 60 feet down. On top of those, contractors are laying a base of four spans of steel girders, 10 feet deep and up to 285 feet long.

And on top of those, eventually, they’ll add nearly 1 million pounds of rebar before covering it with the concrete driving deck.

You won’t be able to miss it when it’s done, said Hayes, the Hawkins project engineer.

“It’s going to be the most noticeable, with how high it is above everything else. You’re going to see it one way or another. It stands out.”