Looking to go viral: How Lincoln businesses are adapting to shifting social media trends

Dana Davenport poses products for a TikTok she hopes will go viral — body bars, lotion bottles and fragrant candles, all stacked and centered.
Then she adds a trendy song. Tosses in a few hashtags, too.
Sometimes her co-workers make videos of themselves mixing soap or crumbling bath bombs. Other times, they’ll lip-sync songs and perform funny bits, aiming to keep viewers from scrolling past.
Davenport crafts her content for Aria Rose Bath Co., a skin care shop in south Lincoln with pastel-pink walls and floor-to-ceiling greenery. In addition to packaging products and assisting customers, she’s responsible for filming videos and taking photos that’ll harmonize with social media algorithms.
An Instagram post might seem trivial, but Davenport knows it can make or break a business.
Between herself, the shop’s owner, Dee Bronson, and two other employees, the business dedicates 40 hours to its social media each week.
Aria Rose tries to post at least a couple times a day, whether that’s a peppy video or a pretty snapshot, and they always make sure to interact with their followers’ comments and messages.
If they didn’t, nobody would know who they were.
“In our age, if you are not on top of social media, it is very, very hard to be known,” Bronson said. “We have customers come in all the time, and they're like, ‘Oh, I follow you on Instagram,” or, ‘We saw your stories.’”
Plus, Bronson and Davenport said, their followers expect more output than they did even a few years ago.
As internet users are spending more time on social media, the demand for content has skyrocketed. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly half of 18- to 29-year-olds say they’re online “almost constantly.” One-third of adults of all ages say the same thing.
For business owners such as Bronson, that means it’s time to fire up the ring lights and get filming.
Or in some cases, get dancing.
It’s easier to build a loyal fan base and become known when things spread so quickly, Bronson said. If you’re lucky, you may just become an overnight sensation.
To create a successful video, Davenport follows a two-part recipe: pepper in people and add a dash of bright colors.
Bonus points if you can score a few laughs from viewers.
“You need to constantly switch up what you’re doing,” Bronson said. “It’s something you always need to keep up with and check up on.”
A little way from Aria Rose Bath Co., Morgan Dondlinger is prepping her set. Her videos feature the sights and sweetness of (402) Creamery. Photos of waffle cones with cinnamon snickerdoodle and almond brittle scoops flood the business’s Instagram grid.
It stops just short of letting followers experience the smells in the room.
Dondlinger, a recent Nebraska Wesleyan University grad, was hired by (402) Creamery owner Tyler Mannix to do marketing full-time. She spends her days taking photos of smiling employees and filming spoons stirring ice cream toppings.
Mannix said that before Dondlinger was hired, he would post haphazardly. It was more of a “when he remembered” thing than a priority, but he wanted someone who could spend the time carefully crafting shots and figuring out what would drive business.
Mannix said he’s noticed a difference in traffic.
“She does a good job with it,” he said. “She can dedicate a lot more time to pictures or better captions or thought-provoking comments.”
(402) Creamery’s customer base is pretty social-savvy already, so Mannix knew he needed to keep up. Dondlinger uses high-resolution cameras, lights and backdrops to shoot her sugary subjects.
Dondlinger said social media has taken the reliability of word-of-mouth marketing and brought it to new heights.
While non-media marketing moves at turtle speed, online interactions gain traction quickly. Businesses can build a customer base almost instantaneously.
“I think it's important to know how to create content that's always new and fresh and exciting — something that catches people's attention and makes them stop scrolling,” Dondlinger said.
But for small businesses that are one-man shows, that means the owner wears an extra hat on top of everything else.
Paige Newby, owner of Moon & Back Jewels, said the majority of her free time is spent creating media content for her business.
Newby crafts specialty jewelry, mostly out of clay. To make her products, she rolls clay slabs on her table, swirling colors together before cutting out shapes and baking them. Her phone catches the entire scene.
“People love seeing the process,” she said.
For Newby, Instagram is her most profitable platform. It’s hard for her to say exactly why, but TikTok reaches people from across the globe with ease, while Instagram seems better for businesses that want to latch onto a specific community. Facebook is dwindling, but its presence is still significant.
Even though juggling social media posts and jewelry-making can be overwhelming, Newby said it’s no longer an option for small businesses, especially new small businesses, to stay silent on social platforms.
“I have several friends who had started out kind of newer, and then because a TikTok went viral, or because an Instagram Reel went viral, they skyrocketed,” she said. “Followers don't always equate to business sales, but they have grown a lot more.”
Less-media conscious business owners are having to hire younger marketers to do that kind of work. Newby, 27, said young social media managers are able to figure things out by trial and error or from them already spending a majority of their leisure time online.
Newby found her social media groove by playing around with different ideas and seeing what works and what flops.
With her needing to make more content than she did even a few years ago, she makes sure to take constant snapshots, giving little glimpses into her clay-crafting world.
She fills packages for an Instagram post. Her hands cradle finished earrings on TikTok.
“With every business and everything that you do, 100% of what you put into it is what you're gonna get back,” Newby said.
