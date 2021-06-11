'Looking for consistency' -- Founder of The Bay tapped to take over Railyard events

“We did have a full calendar planned, but COVID just really crushed it,” Scott said. “That was a very disappointing year; Hurrdat worked pretty hard, and they're good people, but they were worn out trying to keep up with mandates and following the rules.”

And in the past few years, several original tenants of The Railyard have left, citing high rental rates, and some sued over the spending of their lease payments on maintenance and events.

HeyMike will focus on programming, Smith said. Not property management.

“We’re there to manage the entertainment district. That’s our job — to create experiences and set the culture. We have nothing to do with people’s rent checks.”

Still, he wants his company to help the remaining businesses — and to attract others — by drawing more people and more spending money to The Railyard.

“It just doesn’t have to be Friday or Saturday nights when people are going there. We want to make it a place that is activated during the other days. It’s all about revenue.”

His strategy? He doesn’t want to create new crowds in The Railyard; he wants to recruit established groups to head to the Haymarket.